1/1
Mary Lou Houser
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Lou Houser

Seymour - Mary Lou Houser, age 74 of Seymour passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020. She was a lifelong member of Valley Grove Baptist Church and retired from TVA where she was an accountant for over 35 years.

Mary Lou enjoyed traveling, music, watching plays, working crossword puzzles and sudoku. She fought Alzheimers with grace and dignity and is now renewed in body, mind and spirit. Mary Lou graduated Valedictorian of the SHS class of 1964. She attended Knoxville Business College before beginning employment with TN Valley Authority at age 19. She later attended the University of TN Knoxville attaining her B.S. in Business Administration majoring in Accounting. She graduated in 1992, the same year her daughter graduated from UTK. After retiring, Mary Lou loved serving her church in a variety of roles. She served as director of the Mother's Day Out program and oversaw the committee verifying weekly tithes and contributions. She will be remembered for her love of the Lord, her church, family and friends. She is now reunited with her son in heaven. Mary Lou will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

The family wants to thank Jefferson Park Nursing home for their capable and caring staff. They would also like to express their gratitude to Amedisys Hospice for their unparalled emotional, physical, and spiritual support during her last days. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carson and Edna Sharp; son, Jimmy Houser; sister, Pat Jones and husband Jerry.

She is survived by her daughter, Kathy Mink and husband Allan; grandchildren, A.J. Mink and Makensie Mink; nieces, Amy Cuellar, Lee Ann Barrows, Melody Crowl and much loved extended family. Graveside service will be 1 PM Saturday at Highland South Cemetery with Rev. Keith Vaughn officiating. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour. Online condolences may be made to www.atchleyfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved