Mary Lou Houser
Seymour - Mary Lou Houser, age 74 of Seymour passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020. She was a lifelong member of Valley Grove Baptist Church and retired from TVA where she was an accountant for over 35 years.
Mary Lou enjoyed traveling, music, watching plays, working crossword puzzles and sudoku. She fought Alzheimers with grace and dignity and is now renewed in body, mind and spirit. Mary Lou graduated Valedictorian of the SHS class of 1964. She attended Knoxville Business College before beginning employment with TN Valley Authority at age 19. She later attended the University of TN Knoxville attaining her B.S. in Business Administration majoring in Accounting. She graduated in 1992, the same year her daughter graduated from UTK. After retiring, Mary Lou loved serving her church in a variety of roles. She served as director of the Mother's Day Out program and oversaw the committee verifying weekly tithes and contributions. She will be remembered for her love of the Lord, her church, family and friends. She is now reunited with her son in heaven. Mary Lou will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
The family wants to thank Jefferson Park Nursing home for their capable and caring staff. They would also like to express their gratitude to Amedisys Hospice for their unparalled emotional, physical, and spiritual support during her last days. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carson and Edna Sharp; son, Jimmy Houser; sister, Pat Jones and husband Jerry.
She is survived by her daughter, Kathy Mink and husband Allan; grandchildren, A.J. Mink and Makensie Mink; nieces, Amy Cuellar, Lee Ann Barrows, Melody Crowl and much loved extended family. Graveside service will be 1 PM Saturday at Highland South Cemetery with Rev. Keith Vaughn officiating. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour. Online condolences may be made to www.atchleyfuneralhome.com