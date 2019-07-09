|
Mary Lou McGuire
Rutledge - Mary Lou McGuire, age 78 of Rutledge, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Ft Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville, with her family by her side. She enjoyed gardening and being outside, and loved being with her dear companion, Sunny.
She is preceded in death by her parents William and Maude Thorne, her husband Peter Patrick McGuire, and her daughter Colleen McGuire. She is survived by her daughters Nola (Ron) Leahy of Coto de Caza, CA, and Maggie (Lee) Nail of Russellville, TN; grandchildren Patrick Dockins of Rutledge, Patrick (Brandy) Leahy of Long Beach, CA, and Kevin and Lucy Leahy, both of Coto de Caza, CA; siblings Lee Thorne, Judith Welling of Florida, Mark Thorne, and Patty Campbell, both of New Jersey; special nieces and nephew Kelly McLaughlin and Bridget Everett, both of Nashville, and Michael Monopoli of New York; and special friend Kathy Isley.
Graveside services will be announced at a later date.
Services entrusted to Smith-Reagan Funeral Home of Rutledge, www.smithreaganfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 9, 2019