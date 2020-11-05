1/1
Mary Lou McMahan
Mary Lou McMahan

Knoxville - McMahan, Mary Lou, age 83, a devoted mother and grandmother went to be with the Lord Tuesday, November 3, 2020. She was a member of Son Light Baptist Church. Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years Homer McMahan; parents, Raymond and Sarah Newman; grandsons, Wesley McMahan, Bret Brogan; granddaughter, Amy McMahan; many brothers and sisters. Survived by sons, Kenneth, Danny, Richard, Jimmy (Gina); daughters, Joyce (Rick) Brogan and Sheri (Scott) Brewer; grandsons, Adam, Jared, Nick, Matthew, Tyler, and Derek; granddaughters, Leslie, Heather, and Jennifer; many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews; sister, Georgia Ann Johnson. The family will receive friends from 5 - 7 pm Friday at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home, 2300 Adair Dr., Knoxville, TN. The funeral service will follow with Rev. Eddie Myers and Rev. Michael Torrence officiating. Family and friends will meet at Greenwood Cemetery on Saturday at 12:45 pm for the 1 pm interment. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery
NOV
6
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery
NOV
7
Interment
01:00 PM
Greenwood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery
2300 West Adair Drive
Knoxville, TN 37918
8656898888
November 5, 2020
So sorry for your lost.homer and Mary where great people,she was a great mom and grand mother,will b missed until you see her again buck &Debby mcmahan
Buck mcmahan
