Mary Lou McMahan
Knoxville - McMahan, Mary Lou, age 83, a devoted mother and grandmother went to be with the Lord Tuesday, November 3, 2020. She was a member of Son Light Baptist Church. Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years Homer McMahan; parents, Raymond and Sarah Newman; grandsons, Wesley McMahan, Bret Brogan; granddaughter, Amy McMahan; many brothers and sisters. Survived by sons, Kenneth, Danny, Richard, Jimmy (Gina); daughters, Joyce (Rick) Brogan and Sheri (Scott) Brewer; grandsons, Adam, Jared, Nick, Matthew, Tyler, and Derek; granddaughters, Leslie, Heather, and Jennifer; many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews; sister, Georgia Ann Johnson. The family will receive friends from 5 - 7 pm Friday at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home, 2300 Adair Dr., Knoxville, TN. The funeral service will follow with Rev. Eddie Myers and Rev. Michael Torrence officiating. Family and friends will meet at Greenwood Cemetery on Saturday at 12:45 pm for the 1 pm interment. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com