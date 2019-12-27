|
Mary Lou Mitchell Wilson
Knoxville - Mary Lou Mitchell Wilson of Knoxville passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Park West Medical Center, Knoxville, TN. She was born on February 19, 1961, graduated high school at Little Creek Academy and college at the University of Tennessee. Member of Grace Seventh-day Adventist Church. Preceded in death by Father, Charles Allen Mitchell, and Mother, Anjil Beverly (Hyden) Mitchell, Brothers, James Allen and Charles Wesley Mitchell; Sister, Virginia Ellen Mitchell. Survivors: Husband, Steve Palm; Sister, Regina Ann (Mitchell) Haggard; Cousins, Stephen Andrew and William Collins Mitchell; several nieces and Nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by McCarty Funeral Directors Sevierville
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019