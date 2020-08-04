1/
Mary Lou Roberts
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Lou Roberts

Knoxville - Mary Louise Humphrey Matheny Roberts, age 89 of Knoxville, TN passed away July 31, 2020 at Ft Sanders Regional Medical Center. She was a dedicated Christ follower who served Jesus and others throughout her life. She was a longtime member of Southside Baptist and Forest Grove Baptist Churches. She was employed by KUB and retired from Ceramic Tile Sales.

She is survived by her sons, Chris (Charlotte) Matheny, Phil (Gale) Matheny; daughter, Lisa Matheny Costner; grandchildren, Casey (DeeDee) Matheny, Laura (Daniel) Davis, Maria Ratliff, Mitchell (Lauren) Costner, Heather Willson, Jessica (Jamie) Tidrick and 12 great-grandchildren.

No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Forest Grove Church 7220 Forest Grove Rd Knoxville, TN 37920 or A Hand Up For Women at www.ahandupforwomen.org. The family invites friends to share fond memories and sign the online guest book at www.berryfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 4 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
8655776666
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Berry Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved