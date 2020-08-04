Mary Lou Roberts
Knoxville - Mary Louise Humphrey Matheny Roberts, age 89 of Knoxville, TN passed away July 31, 2020 at Ft Sanders Regional Medical Center. She was a dedicated Christ follower who served Jesus and others throughout her life. She was a longtime member of Southside Baptist and Forest Grove Baptist Churches. She was employed by KUB and retired from Ceramic Tile Sales.
She is survived by her sons, Chris (Charlotte) Matheny, Phil (Gale) Matheny; daughter, Lisa Matheny Costner; grandchildren, Casey (DeeDee) Matheny, Laura (Daniel) Davis, Maria Ratliff, Mitchell (Lauren) Costner, Heather Willson, Jessica (Jamie) Tidrick and 12 great-grandchildren.
No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Forest Grove Church 7220 Forest Grove Rd Knoxville, TN 37920 or A Hand Up For Women at www.ahandupforwomen.org
