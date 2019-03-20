Services
Hamblen Memory Gardens & Mausoleum
5421 E Andrew Johnson Hwy
Morristown, TN 37814
(423) 586-5430
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Westside Chapel Funeral Home
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
7:00 PM
Westside Chapel Funeral Home
Entombment
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
11:30 AM
Hamblen Memory Gardens Mausoleum
Mary Lou Standifer

Mary Lou Standifer, age 87, of Morristown, passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Life Care Center of Jefferson City. She was a member of Montvue Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Nora Greene; and son, Gary Standifer. She is survived by her husband, Ralph Standifer; grandchildren, James Evan Standifer of Nashville and Kirby Standifer of Columbia; and brother, Amos Greene of Kodak. The family will receive friends from 5:30 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, March 21st at Westside Chapel Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Bill Manning officiating. Family and friends will meet at 11:30 a.m. Friday, March 22nd at Hamblen Memory Gardens Mausoleum for entombment services. Arrangements by Westside Chapel Funeral Home in Morristown.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 20, 2019
