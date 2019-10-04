|
Mary Louella Lawson Strange
Seymour - Mary Louella Lawson Strange, age 92, of Seymour, TN passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019. She was of the Baptist Faith. She loved the outdoors, including boating and fishing. Mary was a strong family person and dearly loved her cat, Prissy. Mary was known by her family as "Aunt L." She was preceded in death by her husband, Odell Strange; son, James Lawson; and mother and step-father, Alice Lawson and Clay Cameron.
Her survivors include: sister, Bobbie Atchley; grandson, James Lawson and wife Sharon; great-grandchildren, Jimmy, Samantha, Mary, and Shari Lawson; daughter-in-law, Linda Lawson; nephews and nieces, Vickie Webb, Robin and Eddie Moles, Gary and Penny Atchley, Randy and Kristi Atchley; and several great nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Penny Atchley for her wonderful and loving care of Mary.
Family and friends may call at their convenience 12-5 PM Saturday at Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour. Graveside service and interment 2 PM Sunday at Mattox Cemetery. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour, 122 Peacock Ct., Seymour, TN 37865 (865) 577-2807. Online condolences may be made at (www.atchleyfuneralhome.com)
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Oct. 4, 2019