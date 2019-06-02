|
Mary Lynn Brown
Knoxville - Mary Lynn Brown, formerly Nichols, of Knoxville, Tennessee, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Jerry for nearly 60 years; loving mother of Jeffrey (Sue) Brown, Kelly (Terry) Miller, and Darcy (John) Hoffman; cherished grandmother of Melissa (Mike) Mobile, Angie (Nico) Amoroso, Brad (Alexa) Brown, Ryan and Karissa Miller, Brielle (Patrick) Crouse, Brittany (Quinn) Epperly and Paige Hoffman; proud great-grandmother of Isabella, Kaylee and Adrianna Mobile, Addison, Michael and Lucas Amoroso, Tucker Brown, Remington and Easton Crouse; dear sister of Mike (Cindy) Nichols, David (Dori) Nichols and fond aunt of many loving nieces and nephews. Lynn was the devoted daughter of the late Guy and Josephine Nichols; and sister to the late Sharon (Bill) Wood.
Jerry and Lynn's years have been filled with unconditional love and joyous memories with family and friends. Their children emulate Lynn's giving heart, kind soul and contagious spirit. Lynn's grandchildren were blessed to have a grandmother who brought so much laughter and love into their lives. Her family will continue to honor her legacy of character and faith for generations to come. A role model to her family and friends, Lynn embraced, protected and lifted her family while always finding the joys in life. She had a passion for adventures including traveling, golfing, shopping and entertaining. Lynn will be remembered for her infectious smile, unyielding faith, generous spirit, and giving personality.
The family will hold a private memorial to celebrate Lynn's life. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to share any memories you may have of Lynn by emailing [email protected] Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273)
www.cremationoptionsinc.com.
