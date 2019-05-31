Services
Hatmaker Funeral Home
503 South Main Street
Lake City, TN 37769
865-426-2158
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hatmaker Funeral Home
503 South Main Street
Lake City, TN 37769
Interment
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Oak Ridge Memorial Park
On Monday, May 27, 2019, Mary Lynn (Woods) Byrd of Rocky Top became one of heaven's angels. Born September 4, 1947 to parents S.B. and Mildred (Hatmaker) Woods, she was a graduate of Man High School in Man, WV, and attended Marshall University in WV. She is preceded in death by her father S.B. Woods, Brother Brian Woods, Sister Francis Woods, Grandmother Ethel Hatmaker, Grandfather Ben Hatmaker, Aunts and Uncles on the Woods and Hatmaker sides. Survived by her Mother Mildred Woods, Sister Betty Jo (BJ) Pace and husband John, Brother Terry Woods and wife Rita, Sons Tim Taylor and wife Deanna, and James Taylor and wife Sondra. Grandchildren Brandon, Kiersten, Braelyn, and Michael Taylor, and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. She fought a long hard battle of heart and kidney disease and is suffering no more. A very special "thank you" for the love and care of the south floor nurses at Summit View and UT Hospice. Visitation will be Friday, May 31st from 5-7pm at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Rocky Top, with service following. Pastor Wayne Phillips from Main Street Baptist Church is officiating. The interment will be Saturday, June 1st at 11am at the Oak Ridge Memorial Park where she will be laid to rest next to her father and brother.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 31, 2019
