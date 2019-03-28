Resources
Mary Lynn Henley, age 95 of Oliver Springs passed went to her heavenly home, Tuesday, March 26, 2019. She was born February 20, 1924 in Fonde, Kentucky. Mary was an active member of New Fairview Baptist Church, where she looked forward to participating in the visitation and the bereavement

programs.

She lived on her farm where she enjoyed raising chickens and gardening.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Grace Wright May, husband, John Henley, brothers, Sam May, Joe May and and an infant brother, Lester.

She is survived by her children, Diane Jackson and

husband Ronnie, Susan Lee, Sam Henley and wife Marsha and Johnny Henley,5 grandchildren, Allyson, Jessica, Samuel, Chase and Matthew,4 great grandchildren, Natalie, Isabella, Sophie, Mattie Kay, and several nieces and nephews.

The family will have a graveside service, Friday, March 29, 2019 at 10:00am at Anderson Memorial Gardens with Pastor John Edwards officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the New Fairview Baptist Church Bereavement Fund.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 28, 2019
