Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Central Baptist Church
Oak Ridge, TN
Service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
2:00 PM
Central Baptist Church
Oak Ridge, TN
Mary Lynn Hicks Obituary
Mary Lynn Hicks

Knoxville - With great sadness we must announce Mary Lynn Hicks passed away peacefully Monday evening, February 17th, after a short illness. A devoted Wife, Mother, Grandmother and recent Great Grandmother. Mary was surrounded by Family and Friends.

She was born in Washington DC, grew up in Oak Ridge, Tennessee and graduated from Oak Ridge High School. She worked for the Atomic Energy Commission and Oak Ridge National Laboratory. She is a long-time member of Central Baptist Church.

In 1965, Mary and family moved to work in Saudi Arabia, enjoying travel and making many friends around the world, returning to Tennessee in 1979.

She is survived by her adoring husband Charlie, sons Doug (wife Donna) and Dave, grandchildren Natalie Benoit (husband Stephen), Merrick and Griffin and her most recent pride and joy, great granddaughter Emerson. Mary is blessed with her loving sister Joyce Duncan, many cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her dear brother H.G. (Buddy) Overton and parents Opal and Hubert Overton.

Receiving of Friends will begin at noon, followed by Service at 2:00 pm Saturday, February 22nd, at Central Baptist Church, Oak Ridge. Graveside immediately following at Oak Ridge Memorial Park.

Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2020
