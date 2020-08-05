Mary M. ChanceKnoxville - Mary Martha Chance-age 62 of Knoxville passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at her home. She was a member of Wooddale Freewill Baptist Church. Preceded in death by parents, Herbert and Zola Collins; step-father, Jim Steele; brothers, Donald, Delmar, James and Ronnie Collins; sisters, Della Waldrop, Doris Ford; Dorothy Collins and Dora Williams.Left to mourn her passing: loving husband, Rodney Chance; daughter, Janice Diane Collins, son, Donald Edward Smith; granddaughter, Mara Smelcer; brothers, Danny Collins and wife, Dorothy of Washburn; Lonnie Ray Collins and wife, Shirley of Washburn; sister, Brenda Branch and husband, Mike of Knoxville; sister-in-law, Wilma Collins of Rossville, Georgia. Several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.The family will receive friends 5-7 P.M. Thursday, August 6, 2020 with funeral services to follow at 7 P.M. Thursday, Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Rev. Danny W. Collins officiating with music by Cindy Collins. Interment 12 Noon Friday, August 7, 2020 at the Freewill Cemetery, Washburn. Pallbearers: Nephews. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.