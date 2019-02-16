|
Mary Margaret (Peggy) Luttrell
Oak Ridge, TN
Born on July 14, 1948, Mary Margaret (Peggy) Luttrell, beloved aunt and sister, passed away on Thursday, February 7th, 2019, at the age of 70 years.
Throughout her life, Peggy enjoyed
caring for animals, but especially riding and caring for horses. She was an active member of St John Neumann Catholic Church in Knoxville and was a former member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Oak Ridge, TN where she was born and raised.
Peggy achieved a degree from East Tennessee State University and applied her skills and love for children as a math teacher at St. Mary's Catholic School in Oak Ridge, TN for 12 years. During that time, she also worked at Joann Fabrics using seamstress skills learned from her mother. After leaving the classroom, she became a dedicated and dependable employee for Texas Instruments and later SIEMENS, where she served as a computer technician until her retirement.
Peggy was preceded in death by her parents Bishop Clay and Mary Cecelia (Barr) Luttrell and will be remembered by her siblings: Jane Klobe (Dale), Joann, John (Adele – deceased), George (Martha – deceased), and Robert (Barbara). Peggy will also be lovingly remembered by her many nieces, nephews, extended family, and close friends.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday February 23rd, at 1:00 p.m. at St John Neumann Catholic Church in Knoxville, TN. Peggy has asked that In lieu of flowers, those who loved are invited to donate to the church.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 16, 2019