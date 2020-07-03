Mary Mason
Mary Frances "Dot" Bryant Mason went to be with the Lord and her beloved husband Verlin. She lived a life well began March 25, 1921, and began the new life at her home on July 2, 2020.
She was a graduate of Sweetwater High School, Class of 1939, and was a lifelong resident of Sweetwater, except for a time living in Oak Ridge during World War Two for Verlin's work with the Manhattan Project. Many knew her through her work as cafeteria manager for Sweetwater City Schools.
Mother was the oldest member of the First Baptist Church of Sweetwater, being 99 years old, a member of the Mary of Bethany Sunday School Class, and a supporter of the church.
She was mother to Mary Ann Mason Hill and son-in-law Lee Allen Hill, Mamaw to grandson Bryant Allen Hill and wife Trudy, and great-grandson Mason, and Aunt Dot to many.
Preceded by her parents William Joseph Bryant and Maude Rachel Jones Bryant; sister Zelma "Cis" Bryant Barr; survived by sister Carmelia Jo Bryant Watson, nieces, nephews, and extended family.
She encouraged all and was daily faithful with the responsibilities the Lord entrusted to her.
In lieu of flowers, donations to First Baptist Church of Sweetwater, which was important to her; or other charity of your choice
.
Friends may call at their convenience from 12:00 noon until 2:00 P.M. on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Kyker Funeral Home, Sweetwater. Graveside service and interment to follow at 2:30 P.M. in the Sweetwater Memorial Park with Dr. Leonard Markham officiating. By adhering to the health guidelines of CDC and the Governor's office, you are asked to continue social distancing, and wearing face masks. Kyker Funeral Homes, Sweetwater, in charge of arrangements. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com