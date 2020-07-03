1/1
Mary Mason
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Mason

Mary Frances "Dot" Bryant Mason went to be with the Lord and her beloved husband Verlin. She lived a life well began March 25, 1921, and began the new life at her home on July 2, 2020.

She was a graduate of Sweetwater High School, Class of 1939, and was a lifelong resident of Sweetwater, except for a time living in Oak Ridge during World War Two for Verlin's work with the Manhattan Project. Many knew her through her work as cafeteria manager for Sweetwater City Schools.

Mother was the oldest member of the First Baptist Church of Sweetwater, being 99 years old, a member of the Mary of Bethany Sunday School Class, and a supporter of the church.

She was mother to Mary Ann Mason Hill and son-in-law Lee Allen Hill, Mamaw to grandson Bryant Allen Hill and wife Trudy, and great-grandson Mason, and Aunt Dot to many.

Preceded by her parents William Joseph Bryant and Maude Rachel Jones Bryant; sister Zelma "Cis" Bryant Barr; survived by sister Carmelia Jo Bryant Watson, nieces, nephews, and extended family.

She encouraged all and was daily faithful with the responsibilities the Lord entrusted to her.

In lieu of flowers, donations to First Baptist Church of Sweetwater, which was important to her; or other charity of your choice.

Friends may call at their convenience from 12:00 noon until 2:00 P.M. on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Kyker Funeral Home, Sweetwater. Graveside service and interment to follow at 2:30 P.M. in the Sweetwater Memorial Park with Dr. Leonard Markham officiating. By adhering to the health guidelines of CDC and the Governor's office, you are asked to continue social distancing, and wearing face masks. Kyker Funeral Homes, Sweetwater, in charge of arrangements. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 3 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
5
Service
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Kyker Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
JUL
5
Service
02:30 PM
Sweetwater Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kyker Funeral Homes
113 West North Street
Sweetwater, TN 37874
(423) 337-5033
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 3, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of J.S. Kyker & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. J.S. Kyker & Sons, Inc.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved