Services
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
7:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:00 AM
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
View Map
Interment
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
11:00 AM
Eastview Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary McMillan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary McMillan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary McMillan Obituary
Mary McMillan

Knoxville - Mary Ruth McMillan - age 90 of Knoxville passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020, at home with her family. She was a longtime member of Holston Baptist Church and in later years attended Beaver Dam Baptist Church. Mary provided a home for 25 foster children and owned a daycare for 32 years. She touched the lives of hundreds of children. Mary will be missed greatly by her entire family. Preceded in death by husband of 50 years, James McMillan; daughter, Kimberly Padgett; and parents, Arthur and Bertie Brooks. Survived by children, Brenda (Eugene) Burnett, Janie (Howard) Blackmon, Terry (Jan) McMillan, and Johnny R. (Carol) McMillan; grandchildren, Chad (Allison) Burnett, Kerri (Randall) Hickman, Natasha (Travis) Schwinn, Matt (Brittany) Blackmon, Melinda (Chris) Bowles, Rachael Keen, Taylor Padgett, Chris (Karen) Crowder, Jessica (L.B.) Skelton, Rosanna Camacho, Greg (Abby) Blackmon; and 11 great grandchildren. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 7:00 PM. Family and friends will meet 10:00AM Thursday at Bridges Funeral Home and proceed to Eastview Memorial Gardens for an 11:00 AM interment. Pallbearers: Chad Burnett, Matt Blackmon, Chris Crowder, L.B. Skelton, Travis Schwinn, Randall Hickman, Greg Blackmon, and Chris Bowles. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bridges Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -