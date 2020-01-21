|
|
Mary McMillan
Knoxville - Mary Ruth McMillan - age 90 of Knoxville passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020, at home with her family. She was a longtime member of Holston Baptist Church and in later years attended Beaver Dam Baptist Church. Mary provided a home for 25 foster children and owned a daycare for 32 years. She touched the lives of hundreds of children. Mary will be missed greatly by her entire family. Preceded in death by husband of 50 years, James McMillan; daughter, Kimberly Padgett; and parents, Arthur and Bertie Brooks. Survived by children, Brenda (Eugene) Burnett, Janie (Howard) Blackmon, Terry (Jan) McMillan, and Johnny R. (Carol) McMillan; grandchildren, Chad (Allison) Burnett, Kerri (Randall) Hickman, Natasha (Travis) Schwinn, Matt (Brittany) Blackmon, Melinda (Chris) Bowles, Rachael Keen, Taylor Padgett, Chris (Karen) Crowder, Jessica (L.B.) Skelton, Rosanna Camacho, Greg (Abby) Blackmon; and 11 great grandchildren. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 7:00 PM. Family and friends will meet 10:00AM Thursday at Bridges Funeral Home and proceed to Eastview Memorial Gardens for an 11:00 AM interment. Pallbearers: Chad Burnett, Matt Blackmon, Chris Crowder, L.B. Skelton, Travis Schwinn, Randall Hickman, Greg Blackmon, and Chris Bowles. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020