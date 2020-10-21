Mary Mease
Knoxville - Mary Mease, age 91, of Knoxville passed onto her Heavenly home on Monday October 19, 2020 at UT Medical Center. She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church and attended the Revealer's Sunday School Class. She retired from Kmart after thirty years of service. Preceded in death by husband, Robert Mease; parents, Helmuth and Mary Louise Kenney; brother, Slayton Kenney; and sisters, Selma Keener and JoAnn Keener. She is survived by daughters, Brenda Myers, Joyce Hickman, Barbara Tipton (Rick); beloved granddaughter, Stephanie Hoskins Sloan, and great granddaughter, Haley Hoskins; brother, Ray Kenney (Louise); sister, Faye Royston; several nieces and nephews; and special friends, Judy Hancock and Louise Hulbert. The family will receive friends from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm Saturday October 24, 2020, at Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel. A funeral service will follow at 4:00 with Rev. Bruce Marston, Rev. Charla Sherbakoff, and Rev. Mark Kilbourne officiating. The family and friends will meet at 2:45 pm Sunday October 25, 2020 at Sherwood Memorial Gardens for a 3:00 pm interment service. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Christ United Methodist Church Building Fund or Christ United Methodist Women (7535 Maynardville Pike, Knoxville, TN 37938). Online obituary may be viewed and condolences extended at www.rosemortuary.com
.