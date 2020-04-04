|
Mary Millsaps
Sweetwater - Mary Ellen (Watson) Millsaps of Sweetwater, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020 at her home. Mary was born to the late P.L. and Oldia (Chambers) Watson, also lovingly known as Babe and Mom Watson. Mary had a Bachelor's degree in education and worked may years as a teacher. A member of Old Sweetwater Baptist Church, Mary was strong in her faith and exhibited that faith in her daily walk. She adored her family and friends and loved to travel. She was an avid tennis player and was a serious competitor both on and off the courts and in all aspects of her life. She fought hard until she was called home and would like to thank her teammates, Dr. Mosley and the staff and volunteers at U.T. Cancer Center, especially Kim Miller and nurse Johnny plus numerous others with a list too long to mention! In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded by her husband, Tommy Thompson. She is survived by her loving and caretaking husband, J.L. Millsaps; children, Derek and Rhonda Thompson, Andrew and Paytyn Millsaps, Rachel and James Hawkins; grandchildren, Bailey and Haydyn; step children, Josh and Courtney Millsaps and Matt Millsaps; step grandchildren, Jake and Carlee; siblings and spouses, Pryor "Cat Daddy" and Janet Watson, Hugh "Coach" and Sue Watson, Robert "Snake" and Rosie Watson and Carol and Keith Sachs; several nieces and nephews and numerous friends. Donations in memory of Mary may be directed to the Cancer Center of the University of Tennessee Medical Center, Development Office, 2121 Medical Center Way, Suite 110, Knoxville, TN 37920 or online at: www.utmedicalcenter.org/give-now/. A private graveside service will be held in Cedar Valley Church Cemetery. A register book will be available beginning Monday and lease leave condolences for the family at the funeral home website: www.mcgillclick.com. McGill Click Funerals & Cremations, 1366 Hwy 72 N. Loudon.
