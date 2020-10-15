1/1
Mary Mitchell Hammock Stewart
Mary Mitchell Hammock Stewart

Knoxville - Mary Mitchell Hammock Stewart- age 5, went home to Jesus on Sunday, October 11, 2020 following her fight with Sanfilippo Syndrome. Mary Mitchell, affectionally known as Shug, was a spicy redhead who lived life to the fullest. She loved walks in her stroller, jumping on her trampoline, donuts, singing, and snuggling with her brother. In her life we saw beauty from ashes; her people know Jesus more deeply because of Shug.

Mary Mitchell is survived by her loving parents, Mitch & Sarah and big brother, Reynolds (8); paternal grandparents Jim and Ruth Nuckols, paternal grandmother Sally Stewart, maternal grandparents Jeff and Pam Stovall, maternal great-grandmother Shirley Davis; and aunts and uncles, Rachel Stovall, Andrew and Ashley Stovall, Nick and Emily Stewart, Kevin Malloy, Adam and Lindsay Haldeman, and Michael and Grace LaBounty. Mary Mitchell was loved by her cousins and is preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Thomas E. Stewart.

Celebrating her life includes a worship service Sunday, October 18 at 5 pm at Lakeshore Park Chapel, Orchard Dr, Knoxville, TN 37919. The family would love guests to wear light pink or baby blue and bring their own chairs or blankets. A private graveside service will precede this celebration. Services will be officiated by the Reverend James Forsyth and memorial gifts may be made to Knoxville Young Life - Capernaum, P.O. Box 647, Knoxville TN 37901 (in memory of Mary Mitchell Stewart). Arrangements by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel. If you are unable to attend the service or feel safer participating from a distance please feel free to view the service at: https://www.facebook.com/RoseMannHeritage Online condolences at www.rosemortuary.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
