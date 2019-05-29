Services
Mary Money Obituary
Mary Money

Knoxville, TN

Money, Mary, age 90 passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents Delia and Frank York of Middlesboro, KY; husband of 56 years Charles Edward Money; sisters Opal York, Dollie Richardson and brother Charles York all of Monroe, MI. She is survived by daughters Shirley Stamper of Hazard, KY, Opal Henson of Knoxville, Mariedda "Penny" Pate, and special son-in-law James Pate of Knoxville; grandson Wade Fawver of Knoxville; special friends June Lambert and J.K. Reeves. The family will receive friends from 11:30 am until 12:30 pm Thursday, May 30, 2019 at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL with funeral services to follow at 12:30 pm with Rev. Dr. Alan Smith officiating. Family and friends will meet following the service at Edgewood Cemetery at 1:45 pm for a 2:00 pm graveside service. Online obituary may be viewed and condolences extended at

www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 29, 2019
