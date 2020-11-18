Mary Moore
Jefferson City - Mary Lou West Moore - age 77 went home to be with her family on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Preceded in death by husband, Bobby Moore; daughter, Kathy Moore Myers; parents, James and Edna West; and all of her siblings. Survived by daughters, Edna Moore and Elaine Hensley; son, Michael (Jennifer) Moore; and several grandchildren and great grandchildren. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM Friday, November 20, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 7:00 PM. Family and friends will meet 2:00 PM Saturday at the funeral home and proceed to Roseberry Cemetery for a 3:00 PM interment. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com