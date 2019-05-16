Services
Berry Highland Memorial
5315 KINGSTON PIKE
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-0567
Graveside service
Friday, May 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery
Mary Nan Ford Amick

Mary Nan Ford Amick Obituary
Mary Nan Ford Amick

Lake Wales, FL

Nan, Age 82, of Lake Wales, Florida, passed away Saturday morning, May 11, 2019. She was born and reared in Knoxville, Tennessee. Graduated from Central High School, attended the University of Tennessee, majoring in Nutrition and was a member of Sigma Kappa sorority. She grew up in First Baptist Church, Knoxville. After marrying, she joined Central United Methodist Church and became a lifelong Methodist no matter where she lived. She was a Charter Member of the Andrew Bogle Chapter of the NSDAR. Preceded in death by parents, Fred Christeen Ford and Chris Whiteside Ford. Survived by husband, Robert G. Amick, Lake Wales, Florida; sister, Becky Ford Harper (Bob), Knoxville. There will be a Graveside Service Friday, May 17, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery. Rev. Jan Wade officiating. Condolences may be offered online at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 16 to May 17, 2019
