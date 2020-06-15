Mary Nell Phillips JonesKnoxville - Mary Nell Phillips Jones, age 93, passed away peacefully, Saturday June 13, 2020 at Park View Independent Living in Farragut, Tennessee. She was a devoted mother, voracious reader, and the epitome of a hard worker capable of balancing a career and a household. She was born January 2, 1927, in Hardin County, Tennessee to Ples and Vonnie Phillips where she flourished and graduated as Valedictorian ahead of her high school class at the age of 16. Given the State of War at the time, she misrepresented her age and began work in a munitions factory in Milan, Tennessee, until she responded to an offer to travel to Oak Ridge to be part of the Manhattan Project where she served the various iterations of Govt contractors eventually culminating in 50 + years of service in the nuclear industry. Always interested in education, and having been forced to forego a full scholarship to UT Knoxville because of the need to support her parents and remaining siblings, she took every night course she could while all the time balancing a family and constant work culmination in her position as a Chemist/Chemical Operator for Union Carbide and its successors. She always remained true to the University of Tennessee and was a proud supporter of its athletic programs, having been a multi sport season ticket holder for 50+ years. She enjoyed her family and was proud that her boys received an education that she had struggled to obtain without facing similar financial constraints. This was due to the shift work and overtime that she insisted on working for years so that her children would have an education and opportunities that were not available to her. For this, we as her sons, are eternally grateful.She was a member of Concord United Methodist Church and a Past Worthy Matron and Grand Esther of the Order of the Eastern Star.She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, James Holloway Jones and is survived by her sons, T. Scott (Vicky) of Knoxville and Michael Kent (Pat) of Tempe, AZ. She also leaves her grandchildren, K. Abigail and Spenser of Knoxville as well as Tristan of Phoenix, AZ, Trevor of San Diego, CA, and Trahern of Salt Lake City, UT.The family will receive friends from 10-11am Saturday at Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel with a funeral service to immediately follow at 11am, Rev. Larry Trotter, officiating. The family will hold a private internment at Oak Ridge Memorial Park.In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Shriners Hospital Fund, c/o Kernel Shrine Center, 315 Mimosa Ave, Knoxville, TN 37920