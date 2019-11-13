|
Mary Nell Richey Lee
Knoxville - Mary Nell Richey Lee, 73, born January 18, 1946 in Eastaboga AL, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on November 7, 2019 at UT Medical Center.
She was a graduate of Munford High School, Class of 1965. After relocating to Knoxville, TN, she continued her education at Rice College becoming a Certified Nursing Assistant. She was employed with Knox County Schools over 20 years and Job Corp for 5 years. Mother Lee was a faithful member of Foster Chapel where she diligently served in many capacities.
Preceded in death her husband, John Adam Lee and son (Bernell's twin).
Left to cherish her memory are son, Dexter Richey (Jennifer); daughters, Tonya (Robert) Chandler, Sonya (John) Wilson, Latoya (Sanford, Sr.) Miller, Bernell (Jermain) Jackson and Valerie (Darryl) Stewart; 18 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; sisters, Rosa Nell Whatley, Margaret Ann Woodard and Marquilla (Marvin) Gooden; brother, Arnold D. Richey; a host of other family and friends to include her Foster Chapel Church family.
Saturday, November 16, 2019, the family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with a Homegoing Celebration to follow at Foster Chapel Baptist Church, 2101 Ault Road, Knoxville, TN. Reverend Joseph Tolbert, Pastor will officiate. Interment will immediately follow at Mount Olive Cemetery where a white dove release will conclude the service. Flowers may be delivered to the church the morning of the service. Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD 1-800-824-8283 or www.pattonfuneralhome1962.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019