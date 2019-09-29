Services
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Baker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Nell Tarpley Baker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Nell Tarpley Baker Obituary
Mary Nell Tarpley Baker

Knoxville - Mary Nell Tarpley Baker, a resident of Knoxville, Tennessee, and a native of Cleveland, Tennessee, died peacefully, with family present, in Knoxville Wednesday, Sept. 25.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Truman Benjamin Tarpley and Ella Flora Jones Tarpley; her brother, Courville B. Tarpley, killed in World War II, her husband, Rev. Joe E. Baker, Jr., of the United Methodist Church Holston Conference, and beloved cousin Donald L. Hughes, a World War II veteran.

She is survived by her daughters, Mary Ella Baker Swain, and Margaret Ann Bailey, five grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren.

Mary Nell Baker was devoted to her extended family and, to family genealogy research, with her cousin, Hazel Marie Tarpley Strassburg. She was also a music teacher, performer and composer. She participated fully, as a minister's wife, in various churches in Holston Conference in Va., TN and GA, and continued to do so after her husband's death.

She will be interred next to her late husband in Hilcrest Memorial Gardens in Cleveland, Tennessee. The family and invited close friends will celebrate her memory at a closed ceremony at First United Methodist Church in Cleveland.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Hospice, the Knoxville Opera Society, Church Street United Methodist Church in Knoxville, Tennessee; Broad Street United Methodist Church in Cleveland, Tennessee.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now