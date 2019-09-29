|
|
Mary Nell Tarpley Baker
Knoxville - Mary Nell Tarpley Baker, a resident of Knoxville, Tennessee, and a native of Cleveland, Tennessee, died peacefully, with family present, in Knoxville Wednesday, Sept. 25.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Truman Benjamin Tarpley and Ella Flora Jones Tarpley; her brother, Courville B. Tarpley, killed in World War II, her husband, Rev. Joe E. Baker, Jr., of the United Methodist Church Holston Conference, and beloved cousin Donald L. Hughes, a World War II veteran.
She is survived by her daughters, Mary Ella Baker Swain, and Margaret Ann Bailey, five grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren.
Mary Nell Baker was devoted to her extended family and, to family genealogy research, with her cousin, Hazel Marie Tarpley Strassburg. She was also a music teacher, performer and composer. She participated fully, as a minister's wife, in various churches in Holston Conference in Va., TN and GA, and continued to do so after her husband's death.
She will be interred next to her late husband in Hilcrest Memorial Gardens in Cleveland, Tennessee. The family and invited close friends will celebrate her memory at a closed ceremony at First United Methodist Church in Cleveland.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Hospice, the Knoxville Opera Society, Church Street United Methodist Church in Knoxville, Tennessee; Broad Street United Methodist Church in Cleveland, Tennessee.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 29, 2019