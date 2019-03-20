Services
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
(865) 588-3868
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
12:45 PM
Greenwood Cemetery
Mary Palmer Kinser age 92 of Knoxville, passed away March 18, 2019. She was a charter member of Northwest Baptist Church and was very faithful and devoted to her church. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who always put others before herself. She will be sadly missed. Preceded in death by husband, Walter P. Kinser and son-in-law, Cleveland B. Moffett. Survived by sons, Donald (Melissa) Kinser and David (Robin) Kinser; daughters, Dianne Moffett and Deborah (Tom) Richards; grandchildren, Heather (Terry) Maples, Shae Kinser, Dane (Lauren) Kinser, Chase (Della) Kinser, Kacee Richards, Shelby(Matt) Underwood ; 4 great-grandchildren. Family and friends will meet at 12:45 pm Friday at Greenwood Cemetery for a 1 pm graveside service. Ben and Bill Witt officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Northwest Baptist Church, 2614 Merchants Dr., Knoxville, TN 37912. Condolences may be left at www.weaverfuneralservices.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019
