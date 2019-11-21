Services
Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Inc.
4650 Highway 411
Madisonville, TN 37354
(423) 442-4404
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Inc.
4650 Highway 411
Madisonville, TN 37354
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
4:00 PM
Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Inc.
4650 Highway 411
Madisonville, TN 37354
View Map
Madisonville - Mary Paulette "Pet" Stamey Steele, age 70, widow of Joel Steele, of Madisonville, passed away peacefully in her sleep after a long battle with cancer on Tuesday, November 20, 2019. She retired after 19 years of service from CVG, formerly National Seating. Paulette was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and a loyal friend. She loved to cook, garden, wagon train rides with her husband, fishing for crappie & trout and travel the world. She will be sadly missed by all but we are thankful for our great memories of her throughout the years. Survivors, son & daughter-in-law, Robert "Bob" and Sherry Johnson Heide, Lenoir City; gandson, Julian Battise, Knoxville; granddaughter, Laurel (Bise) and husband Josh Newman, Oak Ridge; great granddaughter, Daisy Newman, Oak Ridge; sister, Bobbye Moore, Lenoir City, special nieces, Brenda (Moore) and husband James Thomas, Lenoir City, Susan (Stamey) and Jim Cline, Madisonville; cousin, Carole Cheatham, Vonore; best friends, Venicia and Harry Mason, Lake Arrowhead, CA; several other nieces and nephews; and a mom to her "fur" baby, Happy. She is preceded in death by daughter, Kay "Buffy" Battise, grandson, Cole Heide, parents, Bob and Ruby Millsaps Stamey brothers, JR and Cotton Stamey, sister, Alice Axley, We want to thank everyone for the prayers, good thoughts, love and support. A special thanks to Blount Memorial Hosptial for such great care and showing much compassion to Paulette. Memorial Service 4 P.M. Saturday, November 23, Biereley-Hale Chapel. Family will receive friends 2-4 P.M. Saturday, Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
