Knoxville - Mary Pauline "Polly" Johnson, age 88 of Knoxville, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020. Preceded in death by husband Doyle Johnson, parents Willis and Sylvia Burnette, sister Cecil, brothers Roy, Fred, Verlin, and Hubert, grandson Jeremy Johnson. Survived by children Doyle (Diana) Johnson and Ron (Sandy) Johnson, grandchildren Chris (Beth) Johnson, Beth Johnson, Eric Johnson, Lauren Johnson, a host of great-grandchildren, siblings Louise, Ruby, Carl, and Dennis. Per her request, all services will be private. Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 21 to Sep. 24, 2020.
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
