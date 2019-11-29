|
|
Mary Pearl (Graves) Kitts
Maynardville - Pearl (Graves) Kitts, "Granny Pearl" - 93 of Maynardville, passed away November 28, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. She was one of the oldest members of Alder Springs Baptist Church. Pearl retired from Knox County Health Department.
She is preceded in death by husband, V. H. Kitts, Jr.; sons, Douglas Allen and Hugh Kitts. Pearl is survived by children, Gerald (Shirley) Kitts, Sharon (Clayton) Helms, Gary (Linda) Kitts and Sue Monroe and fiancé Jimmy Davidson; grandchildren, Lynn, Ronald and Jason Kitts, Kim Barkman, Lori Province, Laura Jones, Melanie Maples, Bryan Monroe, Keith Monroe and Cody Kitts; several great grandchildren; brother, Coy Graves; and sister, Jean Neely.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 - 2:00 p.m., Saturday, November 30, 2019 in the Trinity Funeral Home Chapel. The funeral will follow with Reverend Jimmy Davidson officiating. Interment will immediately follow in Pleasant View Cemetery. Trinity Funeral Home, LLC, Maynardville, has the honor to serve the family of Pearl Kitts. 865-992-5002 www.trinityfuneralhome.net
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019