Services
Trinity Funeral Home, LLC
228 Main St.
Maynardville, TN 37807
(865) 992-5002
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Trinity Funeral Home, LLC
228 Main St.
Maynardville, TN 37807
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Kitts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Pearl (Graves) Kitts


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Pearl (Graves) Kitts Obituary
Mary Pearl (Graves) Kitts

Maynardville - Pearl (Graves) Kitts, "Granny Pearl" - 93 of Maynardville, passed away November 28, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. She was one of the oldest members of Alder Springs Baptist Church. Pearl retired from Knox County Health Department.

She is preceded in death by husband, V. H. Kitts, Jr.; sons, Douglas Allen and Hugh Kitts. Pearl is survived by children, Gerald (Shirley) Kitts, Sharon (Clayton) Helms, Gary (Linda) Kitts and Sue Monroe and fiancé Jimmy Davidson; grandchildren, Lynn, Ronald and Jason Kitts, Kim Barkman, Lori Province, Laura Jones, Melanie Maples, Bryan Monroe, Keith Monroe and Cody Kitts; several great grandchildren; brother, Coy Graves; and sister, Jean Neely.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 - 2:00 p.m., Saturday, November 30, 2019 in the Trinity Funeral Home Chapel. The funeral will follow with Reverend Jimmy Davidson officiating. Interment will immediately follow in Pleasant View Cemetery. Trinity Funeral Home, LLC, Maynardville, has the honor to serve the family of Pearl Kitts. 865-992-5002 www.trinityfuneralhome.net
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -