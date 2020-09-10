Mary Peeler
Knoxville - Mary Ellen Carr Peeler, age 88, of Knoxville passed away Monday, September 7, 2020. She retired from Illinois Bell Telephone Company.
Preceded in death by her husband of 50+ years Joseph Peeler, parents Nobel Lawrence and Irene Daisy Carr, and brother Harry Everett Carr.
Survivors include brother O.T. Carr, several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
at www.alz.org
.
Family and friends will meet at Berry Highland Memorial cemetery, 5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee, 37919 at 10:45am for an 11am on Monday, September 14, 2020. Friends may leave their thoughts and memories at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com
.