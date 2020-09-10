1/
Mary Peeler
Mary Peeler

Knoxville - Mary Ellen Carr Peeler, age 88, of Knoxville passed away Monday, September 7, 2020. She retired from Illinois Bell Telephone Company.

Preceded in death by her husband of 50+ years Joseph Peeler, parents Nobel Lawrence and Irene Daisy Carr, and brother Harry Everett Carr.

Survivors include brother O.T. Carr, several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org.

Family and friends will meet at Berry Highland Memorial cemetery, 5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee, 37919 at 10:45am for an 11am on Monday, September 14, 2020. Friends may leave their thoughts and memories at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 10 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
11:00 AM
Berry Highland Memorial
Funeral services provided by
Berry Highland Memorial
5315 KINGSTON PIKE
Knoxville, TN 37919
8655880567
