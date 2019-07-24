|
Mary Peters
Knoxville - Mary Martha Peters, 59, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 19, 2019. Mary was born June 14, 1960 to her late parents Benny Baker and Nancy Price. She attended Doyle High School in Knoxville, TN and was a former employer of the family business F.M. George Safe and Lock Company, Mary resided in the Knoxville community for the entirety of her life.
Mary had a passion for exploring and listening to music of any genre, but classic rock held a special place in her heart. She enjoyed being outdoors, and could always be found sitting on her front porch watching the sunset with some music playing. She was at her happiest when spending time with her family, who she loved so deeply. Some of her favorite people knew her best as "Nana", a title she wore with pride. No one who knew Mary could forget her generosity or the selfless love she extended every day to friends, family, and strangers alike. She was so dearly loved and adored by everyone whose life she touched, and she will be remembered for the beautiful person she was, both inside and out.
She has been joyfully reunited in heaven with her sister, Kim Wine, mother and father, Benny Baker and Nancy Carter, and step-father, Bob Carter, who she loved and missed so deeply every day of her life.
Mary is survived by her husband, William (Bill) Peters (m. Feb 28, 1986); daughter, Jamie Flynn; brother, Andy Baker; step-siblings, Bobby Carter and Barbara Carter Cole; grandchildren, Morgan Taylor and Caitlyn Helt; brother-in-law, Chris Wine and several beloved nieces and nephews
Mary's life will be celebrated with a receiving of friends on Thursday July 25, 2019 from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm with a funeral service to start at 7:00 pm with Rev. Bryan Creswell officiating at Berry Highland South Funeral Home, 9010 E. Simpson Rd, Knoxville, TN 37920. Friends and family will gather for a graveside service on Friday July 26, 2019 at 11:00 am. at Berry Highland South Cemetery 9010 E. Simpson Rd. Knoxville, TN 37902.
