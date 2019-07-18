Services
Holley-Gamble Funeral Home
621 S Charles G Seivers Blvd
Clinton, TN 37716
(865) 457-2323
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Harlan Baptist Church
102 West Mound Street
Harlan, KY
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Harlan Baptist Church
Mary Pursiful Obituary
Mary Pursiful

Oak Ridge - Mary Sue Pursiful age 89 of Clinton Tennessee, formerly of Harlan, Kentucky passed away July 15, 2019. She was a resident of Morning Pointe Senior Living & Memory Care. Mary Sue was born in Harlan Kentucky and was retired from BB&T Bank. She was a long-time member of Harlan Baptist Church where she taught children's Sunday School for many years. More recently she was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Knoxville, TN. Mary Sue loved her family and was always willing to help them whenever she could. She will be missed by her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband Glenn R. Pursiful; her parents Leonard and Kyla Thomas Carroll.

Survivors include a daughter, Carol Rouse and husband Mike, Oak Ridge, TN.; a son, Brent Pursiful and wife Karen, Georgetown KY.; four grandchildren Dr. Matthew Rouse and wife Gina; Kelly Rouse; Ashley Cain and husband Alan; Jason Pursiful and wife Misty; seven great-grandchildren, Carlie, Lydia and Michaela Rouse; Mason and Noah Cain; Knox and Jonah Pursiful. Visitation will be held July 19, 2019 from 11:30 am until 1:00 pm at the Harlan Baptist Church 102 West Mound Street, Harlan KY, with the funeral services to follow at 1 pm, Pastor Josh Haywood will officiate. Burial will follow at Resthaven Cemetery, Keith KY.

Arrangements by Holley-Gamble Funeral Home, Clinton, Tennessee and Anderson-Laws Jones Funeral Home, Harlan, Kentucky.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 18, 2019
