Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
Mary Quick Lee Kirby

Mary Quick Lee Kirby Obituary
Mary Quick Lee Kirby

Mary Stella Quick-Lee Kirby, age 72, of Knoxville went home to be with the Lord on October 26, 2019, at Parkwest Hospital. She passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. She was a 1965 graduate of Fulton High School, a thirty-one year employee of Kroger, and a member of Sevier Heights Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by mother, Vonstella Quick; father, Dan Quick; grandson, Ashton Ballard; grandparents, Boyd and Stella McMurray; aunt and uncle, Horace and Iva Farris; and first husband, Charles Lee. She is survived by husband, Tim Kirby; daughters, Judy Gaddis (Jimmy Hatchet), and Lisa Ballard (Justin); stepson, Tim Kirby, Jr. (Beth); grandchildren, Brandon Harrell, Brandy Cook (Carson), Ashley Gaddis, Cheyenne, Danica, Jessi, and Baylee Ballard; many step grandchildren; great grandson, Dakota Nelson; brother, Jim Quick (Miriam); sister, Shirley Hutchison; special friends, Carolyn Green, Anna Lee West, and Connie Jackson; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm Tuesday October 29, 2019, at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. A funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Charlie McNutt officiating. Family and friends will meet at 1:45 pm Wednesday October 30, 2019, at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery for a 2:00 pm interment service. Online obituary and guest register are available at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2019
