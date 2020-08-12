1/1
Mary Rebecca "Becky" Hare
Mary Rebecca "Becky" Hare

Mary Rebecca Hare "Becky" departed this life August 8, 2020. She was born to the late Samuel Edgar and Mary Wilma Broskey Hare. Becky retired from CAC Office on Aging, where she was RSVP (Retired Senior Volunteer Program) Manager.

Becky leaves to cherish her memory, sister, Deborah Ann Hare Traver, Greeneville SC; nephews, William Allen Traver, Atlanta, GA and Samuel Edgar Traver. Seattle WA and life long friends, Carroll T. Minor and Linda Gillespie whose families became her second family.

Becky received excellent care and compassion from the many truly wonderful folks at Arbor Terrace and her special buddy Athena.

Due to the Covid-19, the service at The Episcopal Church of the Ascension will be restricted to family only and held Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 11:00am. The Reverend Christopher Hogin officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Church or Young Williams Animal Center.

Final Arrangements by Jarnigan & Son Mortuary. www.jarnigansmortuary.com




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Service
11:00 AM
The Episcopal Church of the Ascension
