Mary Reeve
Knoxville, TN - Mary Reeve, 97, died December 26, 2019 in hospice care in Knoxville, TN. A memorial service will be held with her husband, Bill on Sunday January 5th at 12 noon, Central Baptist Church Bearden, Fellowship Hall.
Mary was born an identical twin on May 1, 1922 in Washington, IA to Walter and Gertrude Little. She graduated North High School in Des Moines, IA and married her husband of 74 years, Bill Reeve, in 1945 in Des Moines. Together they moved to Ramsey, N.J. where they had a small family that included one son, James Reeve. Mary enjoyed working outdoors and could be seen most weekends working on the lawn, in the garden, planting bushes, or doing anything that involved working with nature. She was also known for her fruit pies, as she was accomplished in the kitchen. She retired with her husband to Knoxville, TN in 1984 and became an active member of Central Baptist Church Bearden, where she was the Sunday School Treasurer for many years. One of her prayers was that she and Bill would go home to the Lord together. The Lord granted that request as they both went together peaceably.
Mary is preceded in death by her twin sister, Marcy, sister, Anita, and her brother Howard. She is survived by her son, James and three grandchildren, Josh, Chase, and Renee, and one great-grandson, Tappin.
Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019