Mary Robertson
Mary Robertson

Knoxville - Mary Jones Robertson, 63, of Knoxville, passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020 at her home.

She was born October 21, 1956 in Clinton, TN, the daughter of Joseph and Lucille Giles Jones.

Mary worked for many years as a technician in electronic manufacturing. In her free time, she loved working with flowers in her yard.

She is survived by her husband of 31 years, Alan Robertson; step-sons Andrew Robertson of Murfreesboro and Paul Robertson and wife Marisa Morton of New Orleans, LA; brother, Joseph Michael Jones Sr. of Apopka, FL; sisters Tina Jones Price and husband Paul of Clinton, Brenda Metcalf and husband Carl of Powell and Jacqueline Gallaher and husband Tony of Oliver Springs; brother-in-law Murphy Robertson of Oliver Springs, 2 step-grandchildren, Alyssa Robertson and Frank Escher Robertson; 8 nephews, several great nephews and nieces, and a host of extended family.

The family will receive friends on Monday, August 24, 2020 from 5:30 - 7:30pm at Weatherford Mortuary. The funeral will follow at 7:30pm with Dr. Brian Scott officiating. Family and friends will meet on Tuesday at 11:00am at Oak Ridge Memorial Park for a graveside service. Memorials can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital of which she was a strong supporter and advocate.

An online guest book can be signed at www.weatherfordmortuary.com.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Weatherford Mortuary
158 S Jefferson Cir
Oak Ridge, TN 37830
(865) 482-2464
