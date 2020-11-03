Mary Robinson Whitaker
Knoxville - Mary Robinson Whitaker, Age 98, went to be with the Lord, early Monday morning, November 2, 2020.
"The Matriarch Of 5 Generations"
Born in Clear Creek area in Andersonville, Tn, in 1922, to John & Caroline Robinson. On April 20, 1940, she married Asa L. Whitaker, enjoying 63 years together.
Preceded in death by her loving husband, Asa L. Whitaker, her parents, John and Caroline Robinson, Ten brothers and sisters and Daughter-In-Law, Lynette Whitaker.
Survived by Two sons: Asa L. Whitaker, Jr., of Batesville, AR, and Bobby Whitaker and wife, Liz, of Knoxville, TN.
Four Grandchildren: Amy Blaylock and husband, Ray, of Madisonville, LA, Michelle W. Cox and husband, Buddy, of Lenoir City, TN, Robby Whitaker of Jefferson City, TN, and Abby Barker and husband, Roger of Batesville, AR
Nine Great Grandchildren: Dr. Joshua Blaylock and wife, Erin, of Jackson, MS, Logan Underwood or Knoxville, TN, Madison Underwood of Atlanta, GA, Hannah Lewis and husband, Michael, of Midland, TX, Emma Barker and Lily Barker, of Batesville, AR,
Two Great-Great Grandchildren: James Blaylock of Jackson, MS, and Luke Lewis of Midland, TX
AND numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Mary was a devoted woman of faith and a longtime member of Mars Hill Baptist Church. She was a gracious partner in hosting many church groups in her home. In addition to the church, she was previously active in the Amherst Community Club, Home Builders Auxiliary and served in the family businesses as Bookkeeper.
The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the Staff at NHC Place, Farragut for the continued loving care for Mary.
SERVICES: Friends may pay their respects, at your convenience, Thursday, November 5, from 4:00 - 7:00, at Weaver Funeral Home. Family and friends will gather at 1:45, for Graveside services at 2:00, on Friday, November 6, at Piney Grove Baptist Church. COVID guidelines will be followed and masks will be available. Graveside services will be streamed on Facebook Live, on Friday. Condolences are welcome at www.weaverfuneralservices.com
.