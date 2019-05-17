|
Mary Rochat Beck
Knoxville, TN
Mary Rochat Beck, age 89, went home to Heaven on May 11, 2019. Mary was a loving and proud mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who loved life. She was born and raised in Knoxville, TN. She was a lifetime member of Central United Methodist Church, Knoxville. She was a member of Methodist Women's Group, volunteered in the Church Archives, Food Pantry, and supported many other Church groups. She graduated from Knoxville High School in 1947. She was a 1951 Graduate of the University of Tennessee and a lifelong Vols fan. She was a member of Kappa Delta sorority. Following graduation she began her career, as a teacher. She retired from teaching in 1991 from Inskip Elementary School. She loved to travel with her sister Virginia and spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, George E. Beck, Sr., her parents Ernest and Alma Rochat, and sister, Virginia Stoffell. Survivors include her six children George E. Beck Jr. (Sue) Papillion, NE.; Karen Lynn Klatt (Tony) Anderson, SC; Steve Beck (Tammy) Bonita Springs, FL; John Beck, Culpeper, VA; Scott Beck Roanoke Rapids, NC; and Robert Beck (Despina) Crete, Greece; thirteen grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; brother Ernest "Bud" Rochat of Knoxville; several nieces, nephews, great nephews, a great niece and a multitude of cherished friends. The family will receive friends May 19th, Sunday from 5:00 - 7:00 PM at Central United Methodist Church, 201 3rd Avenue in Knoxville. The Celebration of Life Service will follow at 7:00 PM with Rev. Jimmy Sherrod officiating. The family and friends will meet at 12:45 pm Monday May 20, 2019, at Greenwood Cemetery (3500 Tazewell Pike, Knoxville) for an 1:00 pm interment service. Pallbearers will be Kris Hinkle, Ryan Beck, Eric Beck, Rick Beck, Gregory Beck, and Brett Fallows. A special thanks to the staffs of Manorhouse Assisted Living and Smoky Mountain Hospice. Memorial contributions may be made to Central United Methodist Church, 201 3rd Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37917. Online obituary may be viewed and condolences extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 17 to May 19, 2019