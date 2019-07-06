Services
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
(865) 588-3868
For more information about
Mary Rowland
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Rowland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Rowland

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Rowland Obituary
Mary Rowland

Knoxville - Mary Magdlean Rowland age 90 of Knoxville, passed away July 3, 2019. Member of Tekoa Baptist Church. Preceded in death by husband, D.L. Rowland; father, Enoch Nichols; mother, Mettie Hopper; step-father, Joe Hopper; sisters, Dorothy Hill, B.O. Taylor, Betty Jean Ratliff and Marva Dean Cagley; brother, Fate Dean Hopper. Survived by daughter, Margie (Reggie) Cunningham; grandchildren, Angelia (Eddie) Queener, Kristy (Shayne) Cooper and Justin (Jo Anna) Cunningham; great-grandchildren, Zach Bowman, Leland Brewer, Kaylee, Eli and Gage Cooper, Landon and Spencer Queener, Amos, Paisley and Bertie Anna Cunningham; sisters, Ann Lee Rowland and Jo Ann Ragin; special nieces, Sue Napier, Phyllis Bateman and Sharon Cooper; several other nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 11am-1pm Saturday at Weaver Funeral Home with the service to follows at 1 pm with Rev. Bill Dean officiating. Following the service we will proceed to Oak Ridge Memorial Park for the interment.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now