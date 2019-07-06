|
Mary Rowland
Knoxville - Mary Magdlean Rowland age 90 of Knoxville, passed away July 3, 2019. Member of Tekoa Baptist Church. Preceded in death by husband, D.L. Rowland; father, Enoch Nichols; mother, Mettie Hopper; step-father, Joe Hopper; sisters, Dorothy Hill, B.O. Taylor, Betty Jean Ratliff and Marva Dean Cagley; brother, Fate Dean Hopper. Survived by daughter, Margie (Reggie) Cunningham; grandchildren, Angelia (Eddie) Queener, Kristy (Shayne) Cooper and Justin (Jo Anna) Cunningham; great-grandchildren, Zach Bowman, Leland Brewer, Kaylee, Eli and Gage Cooper, Landon and Spencer Queener, Amos, Paisley and Bertie Anna Cunningham; sisters, Ann Lee Rowland and Jo Ann Ragin; special nieces, Sue Napier, Phyllis Bateman and Sharon Cooper; several other nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 11am-1pm Saturday at Weaver Funeral Home with the service to follows at 1 pm with Rev. Bill Dean officiating. Following the service we will proceed to Oak Ridge Memorial Park for the interment.
