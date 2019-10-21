|
|
Mary Ruth Bunch
Lenoir City - Mary Ruth Bunch - age 64 of Lenoir City, passed away on Sunday morning, October 20, 2019, at her home. Mary was a member of Hilltop Baptist Church. She served as a paralegal at Chris Cawood Attorneys in Knoxville for over 20 years. Preceded in death by her sons, James Marvin Bunch, Jr. and James Kevin Shepard; brother, Tommy and her father. She is survived by her husband, Marvin Bunch; mother, Anna Ruth Kerr; children: Raymond Shepard (Libby), Todd Webb, Jodi Branum and Ethan Webb (Kelli); grandchildren: Coy Bunch, Aiden Bunch, Lillian Bunch, Sonya Boswell, Megan Shepard, Katlyn Shepard, Jayson Webb, Cierra Webb, Addy Webb, and Emmitt Webb; great-grandson, Zane Boswell; siblings, Faye, Ruby, Ann, Johnny, and James. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 22nd at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 7:30 p.m. with Rev. Steven Johnson and Rev. Jackie Bunch officiating. Family and friends will gather at 11 a.m. Wednesday morning in the Dogwood Cemetery for graveside services. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019