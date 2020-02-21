|
Mary Ruth Campbell
Talbott - Mary Ruth Campbell, age 71 of Talbott, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Monday, February 17, 2020 at Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare Systems. She was a retired nurse; member of Landmark Church of God; founding member of Compassion Church of Morristown; and former member of Foothills Worship Center, South Knoxville Church of God, Spring City Church of God, and Jonesboro Church of God. Mary was preceded in death by her mother, Hester Hulsey Hill; step-father, "Pops" John Oscar Hill; father, Harry W. Copeland, Sr.; sisters, Sandra Reed, Harriett Palmer, and Betty Willingham; brothers, J.W. Hill and Billy Copeland.
Survivors include her husband of 55 years, Thomas "Ted" Campbell, Sr.; daughter, Angel Oakley; son, Thomas "Tommy" Campbell; grandchildren, Hannah Lakin, Ashton Oakley, and Emma Johnson; special daughters, Sandra Johnson and stronger daughters; brothers, Ronald and Donald Copeland, Robert and Truman Hill, and Tommy Hill; sisters, Helen Hill and Tia Stanley; special "purple" niece, Alice Swimmer.
The family will receive friends 5:00-6:30 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2020 at Landmark Church of God, Morristown, TN with a concert to follow at 7:00 p.m. with the Nelons, in lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Morristown Hamblen Humane Society 5251 E Morris Blvd, Morristown, TN 37813 www.mh-humanesociety.com
Arrangements by Alder Funeral Home
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020