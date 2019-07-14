|
|
Mary Ruth Chandler
Knoxville - Mary Ruth Chandler (Jones) passed away peacefully in Knoxville, TN on July 12 at the age of 79.
Mary is survived by husband, Thomas Jarrell (Jerry) Chandler, Knoxville and her four daughters, Camey O'Rourke (Peter), (Vienna, Virginia), Teal McInturff (Jeffrey)(Knoxville), Kathleen Chandler (Nashville), and Logan Hull (Kristopher)(Maryville); and her nine grandchildren; Peter Jr.(Rachel), Chandler and Chloe O'Rourke, Madeline and Macy McInturff, Molly and Connor Wright, Thomas and Turner Hull. Her parents Oliver H. and Swanola Jones, and her brother Oliver L. Jones, all of Knoxville, precede her in death.
Mary was born on June 24, 1940 in Knoxville and graduated from East High School ('58) and the University of Tennessee, Knoxville ('62). She married her loving husband of over 46 years, Thomas Chandler, in August of 1972. She worked for the University of Tennessee Extension Office for over 20 years.
Mary was an amazing cook and always had a recipe to taste or to share. She loved to read and recommend her latest book to friends. She spoiled her grandchildren and loved going out to dinner and brunch with her daughters. She was an active and dedicated member of both Holy Ghost and Immaculate Conception Catholic churches and loved her church family deeply. She was like a mother to many and loved her extended family of brothers/sisters-in-laws very much. She loved to travel and to spend time at the ocean with friends and family. She was devoted to caring for her Husband who is battling ALS.
Receiving of Friends is scheduled for Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 5-7 pm at Mynatt Funeral Home (Fountain City) followed by a Rosary at 6:45 pm, with a Catholic funeral mass to follow on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church at 11 am. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Mary's life. Donations may also be sent to ALSA.org to support finding a cure for ALS. The family would like to thank the caring staff at Ben Atchley Veterans' Home. Condolences may be expressed at www.mynatttfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 14 to July 15, 2019