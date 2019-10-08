|
Mary Ruth Davis
Mary Ruth Davis, 87, went to be with her Savior on October 6, 2019.
She will be lovingly missed by her children Peggy (Cork) Long, Mike (Lillie) Davis, Larry (Glenda) Davis, Kathy (Cecil) Moneymaker, Janet (Darrell) Hackworth, and Mary Davis. She will also be fondly remembered by her 22 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren, 6 great-great grandchildren, and her siblings Lois Powers, Earl Cagle, Sue Selvidge, and Betty Wood.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband James Ralph Davis; her parents, Otha and Maude Cagle; sister, Nancy Cagle; brothers, Charles Cagle, Jimmy Cagle, Max Cagle, and Bill Cagle; and grandchildren, Christina Frazier, Elaine Davis, and Greg Dearing.
Ruth was born on April 4, 1932, in Blount County, Tennessee. At an early age, she grew to love flowers and floral arranging. She became a talented florist, opening her own flower shop in the late 1960's. Ruth enjoyed having a garden each summer and digging up sweet potatoes. She enjoyed taking trips to Cades Cove with family or friends and keeping a tally of deer on scratch paper. Ruth was known to give away her mischievousness by sticking out her tongue and then grinning. On holidays, she beamed with pride as she fed her family her homemade yeast rolls. Ruth loved making German Chocolate cakes for her husband. They often walked holding hands. She was a member of Paw Paw Plains Baptist Church.
The family will receive friends 5-7 PM Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Loudon Funeral Home, with the Funeral Service to follow at 7 PM Rev. Darrell Hackworth will be officiating. Graveside Service will be 11 AM Wednesday at 12030 Yarnell Road, Knoxville, TN 37932. Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations is honored to serve the Davis family.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Oct. 8, 2019