Mary Ruth (Bean) Hammer
Knoxville - Mary Ruth (Bean) Hammer, 102, passed away on August 16, 2019, at University of Tennessee Medical Center. She was an active member of Washington Pike Baptist Church, Knoxville where she served as Organist for many years. She was a pastor's wife for over 50 years and taught piano for over 30 years.
Mary Ruth is preceded in death by her parents, Hugh and Ida Bean, and her husband of 62 years, Dr. D.L. Hammer. She is survived by three daughters, Carol Arthur of Columbia, Mississippi, Cindy Deaderick (Robert) of Knoxville, and Gail Christian (Jerry) of Kingston, Tennessee. She also leaves 9 grandchildren: Rebecca (Arthur) Brodgon (Kyle), Charles L. Arthur, Shawna (Deaderick) English (Jeff), Tiffany (Deaderick) Kourofsky (Nathan), Ryan Deaderick (Barb), Chad Sparks (Darla), Chanda Childress (Chad) , Sarah Narramore (Colt), and Amanda Hutson (Erik). Additionally, she leaves 20 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, August 18, 2019, at 2:00 PM at Washington Pike Baptist Church. A graveside service will be conducted on Monday, August 19, at 10:00 AM at Woodlawn Cemetery, Knoxville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019