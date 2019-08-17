Services
Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel
5301 Fountain Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
865-689-4481
Memorial service
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Washington Pike Baptist Church
Graveside service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Woodlawn Cemetery
Knoxville, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Hammer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ruth (Bean) Hammer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Ruth (Bean) Hammer Obituary
Mary Ruth (Bean) Hammer

Knoxville - Mary Ruth (Bean) Hammer, 102, passed away on August 16, 2019, at University of Tennessee Medical Center. She was an active member of Washington Pike Baptist Church, Knoxville where she served as Organist for many years. She was a pastor's wife for over 50 years and taught piano for over 30 years.

Mary Ruth is preceded in death by her parents, Hugh and Ida Bean, and her husband of 62 years, Dr. D.L. Hammer. She is survived by three daughters, Carol Arthur of Columbia, Mississippi, Cindy Deaderick (Robert) of Knoxville, and Gail Christian (Jerry) of Kingston, Tennessee. She also leaves 9 grandchildren: Rebecca (Arthur) Brodgon (Kyle), Charles L. Arthur, Shawna (Deaderick) English (Jeff), Tiffany (Deaderick) Kourofsky (Nathan), Ryan Deaderick (Barb), Chad Sparks (Darla), Chanda Childress (Chad) , Sarah Narramore (Colt), and Amanda Hutson (Erik). Additionally, she leaves 20 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, August 18, 2019, at 2:00 PM at Washington Pike Baptist Church. A graveside service will be conducted on Monday, August 19, at 10:00 AM at Woodlawn Cemetery, Knoxville.

Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Hammer family and invites you to view and sign the online registry at www.gentrygriffey.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel
Download Now