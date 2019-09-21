|
|
Mary Ruth Hobbs Anderson
Maryville - Mary Ruth Hobbs Anderson passed away on September 6th, 2019. Preceded in death by parents J.C and Gretchel Hobbs, husband Lynn and brother Ed. Survived by daughter Debra and family of Colorado, son Jacob and family of Blount Co.
Class of 1952 Central High School and class of 1956 East TN Baptist School of Nursing.
She has donated her body to University of TN Department of Anthropology to continue her service in the field of healthcare. Anyone wishing may donate to Habitat for Humanity.
At her request there will be no service.
Rejoice. Give thanks to God.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019