Mary Ruth Holt
Maryville - Mary Ruth Holt, age 84, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Brookdale Memory Care in Maryville, TN. Mary Ruth was born July 22, 1935 to Junior and Willie Brannon of Loudon County. She is preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Lee Roy Holt and her parents. She is survived by daughters Kathy Meng and Sandra (Jim) McNeillie of Maryville, TN along with three granddaughters Alison (Collin) Rath, Emily and Sarah Meng and three grandsons Brannon (Tayler), Derrick and Wes McNeillie. Also leaving behind two special sisters, Judy (Julius) Bruce and Linda (Calvin) Holt along with many dear nieces, nephews and cousins. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Blount County Salvation Army, 314 W. Broadway Ave, Room 109, Maryville, TN 37801, or Fenders Cemetery fund C/O Carol Randive 802 Mayes Ave. Sweetwater, TN 37874. The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Kyker Funeral Homes, Sweetwater, from 12:00 noon until 2:00 P.M. with the funeral service to follow at 2: 00 P.M. in Kyker's Chapel with Rev. Mike Hubble and Rev. Frank Mason officiating. Interment to follow in the Sweetwater Memorial Park. Kyker Funeral Homes, Sweetwater, in charge of arrangements. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019