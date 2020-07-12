Mary Ruth Norman



Powell - Mary Ruth Mize Norman, age 89, of Powell, Tennessee went home to be with Jesus on July 11, 2020. She passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family.



Mary was born in Knoxville, Tennessee to Isaac Andrew "Andy" and Gladys Sise Johnson on March 29 1931. She married Charlie Robert Mize on May 27, 1950. For the first years of her marriage she was a loving and devoted wife and stay at home mom to seven children. When her youngest began kindergarten she decided to work toward a college degree, having always dreamed of being a teacher. In 1979 she received a Bachelor of Science degree in Education from the University of Tennessee and taught in both the public and private school systems.



She touched the lives of many children in her years of teaching and tutoring but the biggest lesson she taught was through the example she lived in her own life. She received Jesus as her Lord and Savior when she was around ten and lived her life in service to him as a pastor's wife and later in her life through a podcast called Moments of Love. She was fierce in her love for her family. She was an amazing, beautiful, loving soul. If there was a need, she always tried to meet it. If someone was abandoned, she tried to fill the gap. She never knew a stranger and everyone was included. She found joy, peace, and contentment in the simple things in life. She taught us all the right way to love.



Mary is preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Reverend Charlie Mize; grandson, Brandon Mize; siblings, Hubert Johnson, Violet Dixon, Laura Monday, Bertie Bowman, Martha Rivera.



She is survived by her husband Reverend Leonard Norman; her children, Charlene Smith, Robbie Powers (Jimmy), Mike Mize, Reverend John Mize (Beate), Mitchell Mize (Pam), Ricky Mize (Beverly) and Chatty Wolfe; step-children, Earl Norman, Kathy Norman, Cindy Norman and Paul Norman; grandchildren, Johnny Jr., Jason, Eric, Jennifer, Charlsie, Joshua, Christopher, Ashley, Kara, Chase, Amanda, Mary, Robert, and Spencer; great-grandchildren, Candice, Zachary, Caleb, Izzaiah, Sophia, Charlie and Elias; step-grandchildren, Roderick and Chelsea; step-great-grandchild, Kayla. She is also survived by her sister, Shirley Rose (Vernon).



The family will receive friends at a visitation on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Berry Highland Memorial at 5315 Kingston Pike in Knoxville 37919. Due to Covid restrictions, the family will be holding a private family funeral service. The funeral service will be streamed on Berry Highland Memorial's Facebook page (Highland Memorial Park Funerals and Cremations) at 7:00 pm Tuesday, July 14, 2020. The funeral service will be officiated by Reverend Jeremiah Dixon and Reverend Brandon Blair.



The family will welcome friends at a public graveside service which will be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Berry Highland Memorial Park. The graveside service will be officiated by Reverend John Mize.









