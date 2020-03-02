|
Mary Said Mardini
Knoxville - Mary Said Mardini passed away on March 1st after battling a long illness. She was very devout catholic. She loved to travel specially visiting holy places including the Holy Land, Vatican, Fatima, Lourdes, and many other places. She was a second mom to all her nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. She was preceded by her father and mother, John and Linda Mardini, and sister Hayat Mardini. Survived by her loving stepmother Therese Mardini, her siblings Layla (Fuad) Mishu, Tony (Dina) Mardini, Dina (Rami) Mishu, and Rita Mardini. Also survived by several nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly, and who cherish her wonderful memories, Sam (Mary) Mishu, Tom (Jasmin) Mishu, Susan (Janan) Dakak, Christina (Sean) Rosean, John Mardini, Johnny Mishu, Joe Mardini, Elaina (Taylor) Williams, Faris Abada, and Lina Abada. Also, great nieces and nephews: Tanya, Michael, Peter, Jessica, Sarah, Linda, J. Paul, and Ramon. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 4th, from 1:00 to 2:00 PM at All Saints Catholic Church. Funeral mass will be celebrated by Father Doug Owens at 2:00 PM with burial at Berry Highland West afterwards. Reception will follow at the church hall. The family would like to thank the staff at Shannondale nursing home and Parkwest Hospital for the exceptional care she received.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020