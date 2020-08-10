1/1
Mary Sammons
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Sammons

Knoxville - Mary Ruth King Sammons, age 86 of Knoxville, passed away August 9, 2020. She enjoyed decorating for the holidays and spending time with her family. Preceded in death by mother and father, Callie and Ollie King, 4 brothers, and 3 sisters. Survived by sons; Darrell Sammons (Teresa), Rick Sammons (Janice), Kevin Sammons (Pam), and daughter Janice Walker (Wayne), many grandchildren, greatgrandchildren, great-greatgrandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews. Call at convenience to be held Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 9:00 am - 5:00 pm at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City. Family and friends will meet at 10:45 am for an 11:00 am graveside service on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Stock Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved