Mary Sammons
Knoxville - Mary Ruth King Sammons, age 86 of Knoxville, passed away August 9, 2020. She enjoyed decorating for the holidays and spending time with her family. Preceded in death by mother and father, Callie and Ollie King, 4 brothers, and 3 sisters. Survived by sons; Darrell Sammons (Teresa), Rick Sammons (Janice), Kevin Sammons (Pam), and daughter Janice Walker (Wayne), many grandchildren, greatgrandchildren, great-greatgrandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews. Call at convenience to be held Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 9:00 am - 5:00 pm at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City. Family and friends will meet at 10:45 am for an 11:00 am graveside service on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Stock Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com
