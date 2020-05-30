Mary Sanders
Knoxville - Mary Natalie Kennedy Sanders
1925-2020
Mary Sanders, 94 of Cedar Bluff, Knoxville, Tennessee passed away May 28, 2020 of natural causes at Arbor Terrace Retirement Community. Born in Detroit, Michigan to William E. and Marian L. Kennedy, she was the youngest child in a 1930's depression era family raised by a widowed mother with three older brothers, William, John and Calvin, all of whom preceded her in death. In September 1943 she married James Clay Sanders formerly of Centerville, Tennessee. They were married only a few short months before he went off to war with the Army Air Corps in World War II. In July of 1944, two weeks after their eldest son Marshall Clay was born, his B-17 was shot down over Germany. Mary was notified several weeks later by the War Department that he was missing in action and presumed dead. In September of 1944 Mary learned that her husband had been taken prisoner by the Germans. In June 1945 James was repatriated and the young family was reunited to begin their lifelong journey together. In 1947 a second son, James Bruce was born who much to their great sadness died as an infant in 1948. In 1950 to their joy a third son Terry William Sanders was born. James continued his service to our nation as an Air Force officer flying B-52s throughout the Cold War and Vietnam until his retirement in 1966 when he returned to his beloved home state of Tennessee. Mary, a devoted wife and lifelong partner, served alongside him throughout many Air Force moves and separations as homemaker and mother and later as a joyful grandmother to William Clay Sanders, son of Terry and Pamela Sanders of Knoxville, Tennessee. Marshall and his wife Elizabeth reside in Huntington, Indiana. Mary, in addition to devotion to her family, was a member of the Order of Eastern Star, loved quilting, cross-stitch embroidery, playing the piano/organ, and was a devoted friend to all who knew her. She was preceded in death in 2005 by her beloved husband of 63 years. He is interred in the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Knoxville where Mary will join him, and they will be reunited for eternity. Due to COVID-19 there will sadly be no viewing or memorial services. Memorials may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children, Office of Development, International Shrine Headquarters, 2900 Rocky Point Dr. Tampa, FL 33607-1460. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com. Arrangements by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 30 to May 31, 2020.